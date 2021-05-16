Bean Cash (BITB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $308.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 156.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $308.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,166,080,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

