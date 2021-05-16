BeatzCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $1,099.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,235,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

