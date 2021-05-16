Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $124.69 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

