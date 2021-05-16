Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,894,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of ARWR opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

