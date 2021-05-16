Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 220 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

