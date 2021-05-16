Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $215.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $141.19 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.