Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,021 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after acquiring an additional 227,200 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,817,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 81,318 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,038,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 245,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.