Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.750-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.17 billion-$19.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.57 billion.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.38. 1,344,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,553. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.82.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

