Bela One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Bela has a total market capitalization of $97,073.86 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bela has traded down 43.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.24 or 0.00648839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bela Coin Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,116,440 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,057 coins. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.