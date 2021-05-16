Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Belden were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Belden by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $24,308,000.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

NYSE BDC opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.