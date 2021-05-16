Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. iliad currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ILIAF opened at $187.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.26. iliad has a fifty-two week low of $181.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

