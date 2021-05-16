Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Rubis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSFY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Rubis has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

