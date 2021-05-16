Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Rubis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSFY opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Rubis has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

About Rubis

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

