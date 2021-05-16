Berenberg Bank Trims DCC (LON:DCC) Target Price to GBX 7,000

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DCC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,265.14 ($94.92).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 6,050 ($79.04) on Thursday. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,315.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,829.17.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

