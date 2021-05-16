BetterBetting Trading Up 43,024.5% Over Last 7 Days (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.70 or 0.01114646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00065268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00115102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

