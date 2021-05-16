BHPCoin Price Tops $0.64 (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00515175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00232801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004911 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $555.68 or 0.01178070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041095 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

