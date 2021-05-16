Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $368.77 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.58 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

