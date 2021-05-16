Bintex Futures (BNTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $80,870.54 and approximately $1.21 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.42 or 0.00508499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.12 or 0.01183390 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039953 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.