Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Bio-Path stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. 127,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

BPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

