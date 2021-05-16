BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. BIOLASE updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BIOL stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BIOL shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.