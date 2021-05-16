Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIREF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

