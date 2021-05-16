Birchcliff Energy’s (BIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.70 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

TSE BIR opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.47. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$891.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.