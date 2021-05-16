Bird Construction Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.91 on Friday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.24 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$525.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

