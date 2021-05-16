BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0027

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $728,368.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,395.45 or 1.00824168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00242122 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

