Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $1.13 million and $690.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,191.59 or 1.00034133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $717.42 or 0.01489190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.08 or 0.00722534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.01 or 0.00394420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00241936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006036 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,541,811 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

