Bitradio Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $76,825.49 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.52 or 0.01107670 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,989,503 coins and its circulating supply is 9,989,499 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

