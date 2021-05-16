BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ opened at $47.25 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

