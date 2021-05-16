Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Black Hills stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

