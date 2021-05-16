Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.160-2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

NYSE BKI traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $72.45. 903,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

