Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

