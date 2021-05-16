Blue Fin Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,148 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

