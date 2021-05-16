Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $196.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.