Blue Fin Capital Inc. Invests $588,000 in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,924 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,007,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,524 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $57.80 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49.

