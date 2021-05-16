Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 965 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 16,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 549,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

