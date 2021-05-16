BMO Capital Markets Increases CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$79.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $56.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. CCL Industries has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.