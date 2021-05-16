BMO Capital Markets Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to $16.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IIPZF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

