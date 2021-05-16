Boenning Scattergood Comments on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

ARGO stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after buying an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,262,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

