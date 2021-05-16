Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.88 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Shares of BOXL opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.84. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.