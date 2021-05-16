BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. 15,699,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,122,859. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. TIAA FSB boosted its position in BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in BP by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in BP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

