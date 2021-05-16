Bradley John Fedorchuk Sells 4,300 Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Bradley John Fedorchuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00.

GWO stock opened at C$36.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.53. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.70 and a 12 month high of C$36.85. The company has a market cap of C$34.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

GWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.85.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

