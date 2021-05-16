Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) vs. Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Financial Analysis

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential downside of 10.29%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 54.61% 18.15% 7.51% Sotherly Hotels -38.08% -49.78% -8.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 4.00 $34.27 million $1.43 9.51 Sotherly Hotels $185.79 million 0.27 $1.91 million $1.11 2.98

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

