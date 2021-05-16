Brave Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 23,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.7% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 12,687 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 18.5% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

