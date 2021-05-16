Briar Hall Management LLC Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Briar Hall Management LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,831,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 100.0% of Briar Hall Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Briar Hall Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $5,722,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $238.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

