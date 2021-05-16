Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Down 2.7%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.18. Approximately 4,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

