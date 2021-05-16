BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $99,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

NYSE:PNR opened at $68.78 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.