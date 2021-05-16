BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,404,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Shares of ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

