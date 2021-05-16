BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,085,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,498,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,032 shares of company stock worth $25,792,528. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.36, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

