BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 86,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 846.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,209.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

