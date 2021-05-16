Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.72 Million

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post $7.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $2.36 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,018.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $28.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.40 million to $46.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.63 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

ALPN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 157,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $282.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $347,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.