Brokerages Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $297.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

