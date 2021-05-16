Brokerages Anticipate Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Announce $2.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the highest is $2.52. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 664.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $3,603,000.

HIBB opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $84.46.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

